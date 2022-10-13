Twenty more people released as part of next prisoner exchange with Russia

As part of the next prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation, 20 more people were released, among them 14 servicemen of the Armed Forces, 4 territorial defense fighters, one National Guard officer and one naval serviceman, head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak said.

"Our people are returning home... 20 people were released from captivity. These are 20 stories of Ukrainian heroes: 14 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, four soldiers of the territorial defense, one National guardsman and a Navy serviceman," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, among those released from captivity there are people whom the Russians held in a colony in Olenivka (Donetsk region), as well as in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

Currently, they are undergoing a medical examination.

"Everyone is happy to be on their native land. They were very much expected at home. We'll get everyone back. Otherwise it will not be," Yermak added.