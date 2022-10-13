Facts

16:56 13.10.2022

Twenty more people released as part of next prisoner exchange with Russia

1 min read
Twenty more people released as part of next prisoner exchange with Russia

As part of the next prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation, 20 more people were released, among them 14 servicemen of the Armed Forces, 4 territorial defense fighters, one National Guard officer and one naval serviceman, head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak said.

"Our people are returning home... 20 people were released from captivity. These are 20 stories of Ukrainian heroes: 14 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, four soldiers of the territorial defense, one National guardsman and a Navy serviceman," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, among those released from captivity there are people whom the Russians held in a colony in Olenivka (Donetsk region), as well as in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

Currently, they are undergoing a medical examination.

"Everyone is happy to be on their native land. They were very much expected at home. We'll get everyone back. Otherwise it will not be," Yermak added.

Tags: #prisoners #released

MORE ABOUT

18:49 11.10.2022
Prisoner swap takes place, 32 Ukrainian soldiers released, body of Israeli returned

Prisoner swap takes place, 32 Ukrainian soldiers released, body of Israeli returned

15:29 29.09.2022
Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

17:21 02.09.2022
Fourteen Ukrainian servicemen return from Russian captivity – coordination HQ

Fourteen Ukrainian servicemen return from Russian captivity – coordination HQ

13:57 29.07.2022
Purpose of Russian shelling of Olenivka is to disrupt agreements on exchange of prisoners – Podoliak

Purpose of Russian shelling of Olenivka is to disrupt agreements on exchange of prisoners – Podoliak

09:21 30.06.2022
Majority of swapped Ukrainian captives seriously injured – Intelligence Agency

Majority of swapped Ukrainian captives seriously injured – Intelligence Agency

18:22 28.04.2022
New exchange of prisoners takes place, 45 of our people released from Russian captivity - Vereschuk

New exchange of prisoners takes place, 45 of our people released from Russian captivity - Vereschuk

15:40 21.04.2022
Ten Ukrainian soldiers, nine civilians released as part of prisoner exchange on Thursday – Vereschuk

Ten Ukrainian soldiers, nine civilians released as part of prisoner exchange on Thursday – Vereschuk

09:58 21.04.2022
Some 934 settlements liberated in Ukraine – Zelensky

Some 934 settlements liberated in Ukraine – Zelensky

15:18 14.04.2022
There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

15:55 06.04.2022
Vereschuk: Russian side sets condition for exchange of prisoners: military for military, civilians for civilians

Vereschuk: Russian side sets condition for exchange of prisoners: military for military, civilians for civilians

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian invaders make 15 air strikes, mount 22 MLRS shelling attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

Putin to use nuclear weapons only when he knows well there to be no consequences for him – Zelensky

Understanding of what, when and how partners can deliver to Ukraine to 'close the sky' will be next month – Reznikov

Russian-occupied ZNPP does not need Russian nuclear fuel – Energoatom head

LATEST

Russian invaders make 15 air strikes, mount 22 MLRS shelling attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

Russia has from 300 to several thousand of Iranian-made kamikaze drones in stock

PACE recognizes Putin's regime in Russia as terrorist

Poland hands over 150 Starlinks to Ukraine to resume communication in Kharkiv region

Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

Putin to use nuclear weapons only when he knows well there to be no consequences for him – Zelensky

Understanding of what, when and how partners can deliver to Ukraine to 'close the sky' will be next month – Reznikov

Russian-occupied ZNPP does not need Russian nuclear fuel – Energoatom head

Britain to supply Ukraine with Amraam anti-aircraft missiles – country's defense chief

AD
AD
AD
AD