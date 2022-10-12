Facts

External power supply to Zaporizhia NPP restored - IAEA director general

External power supply to Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been restored, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"I've been informed by our team on site that external power to Zaporizhia NPP is restored," Grossi said on Twitter on Wednesday.

External power supply to the NPP was switched off. The plant's personnel are using reserve diesel generators to perform tasks key to the plant's security.

Zaporizhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It has six VVER-1000 power units. The plant is currently not producing electric power. The last working reactor was stopped on September 11.

