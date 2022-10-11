Ukrenergo jointly with regional power suppliers manage to restore power supply almost throughout Ukraine after Russia's Oct 10 attacks

NPC Ukrenergo, together with regional power distribution companies, managed to restore power supply to almost the entire territory of Ukraine, which was subjected to an unprecedented attack by Russian troops on the energy infrastructure on October 10, the company said.

"Specialists from Ukrenergo and regional power suppliers succeeded in restoring power supply to almost the entire territory of Ukraine after yesterday's terrorist attack by Russians on energy facilities," the company said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

According to Ukrenergo, the power supply of the western regions has been stabilized, power supply has been almost completely restored in Kharkiv region, restoration work continues in Kyiv and other central regions.

At the same time, Ukrenergo said that its dispatch center and regional power suppliers managed, thanks to the use of backup supply schemes, not to lose consumption levels in the western and eastern regions after a new attack on their energy infrastructure carried out by the Russian Federation on Tuesday.

At the same time, the company warned that consumer restrictions would be applied again on Tuesday evening in the city of Kyiv and in the central regions, although they managed to do without them during the day. They once again explained that this was due to the need to unload the power infrastructure to quickly carry out restoration work. Schedules of emergency shutdowns can last more than two hours and are published on the websites of regional power suppliers.

The company also thanked the Ukrainians for their response to reduce consumption in the evening, which, according to its calculations, allowed the country to achieve a reduction of 1.5-2 GW (equivalent to the operation of 2 nuclear units), or 13-15%, than in a normal weekday autumn day.

"We do not ask you to sit in the dark. We ask you not to turn on powerful appliances at the same time from 17:00 to 23:00, for example, postpone washing for the night, reduce the frequency of turning on electric kettles, turn off the heated floor for a couple of hours, do not vacuum and iron at the same time. Charge your rechargeable flashlights and power banks also at night," Ukrenergo advised.