Zelensky in interview with BBC: I don't care about Putin's fate after Ukraine's victory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in an interview with BBC that he does not care about fate of Russian President Vladimir Putin after Ukraine wins the war.

"I don't care," Zelensky said to the question whether Putin would survive after Ukraine's victory.

According to the head of state, "Russia will be busy then with its internal affairs. And I think this is right a right thing to do, because one must not solve its internal issues by the seizure of other territories, economic problems – at the expense of other economies."

"They have to go back to their territories in order to stop making out explanations for their society and start to work, reform the state, implement some economic reforms and so on. I mean pass to their domestic policy is the right thing to do," he said.

"That is why I don't care what will happen to him. Let his society deal with him. It will be exclusively their own problem," he said.