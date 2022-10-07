EU leaders at informal meeting in Prague reaffirm their commitment to further military, financial support for Ukraine

The discussion of the Ukrainian issue within an informal summit of the European Union lasted more than two hours, during which further military and financial support to Ukraine was announced.

This was announced to journalists on Friday by an EU source, commenting on the course of an informal meeting, which is taking place in Prague, which currently chairs the EU.

"The leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and their commitment to continue military and financial support," he outlined the position of the EU leaders.

According to the source, the speech of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky via video link began at 11.30 (12.30 Kyiv time), after which the discussion of the Ukrainian issue continued, which lasted more than two and a half hours, ending after 13.30 (14.30 Kyiv time).

Further, the EU leaders discussed the energy issue, in particular, a proposal of President of the European Council Charles Michel in the field of supply, reduced demand and a problem of prices. "The Council will return to this issue with written conclusions at the official October summit," the source said.