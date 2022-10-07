Facts

13:58 07.10.2022

Invaders lose about 350 soldiers, 17 tanks, 31 artillery systems, 20 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 350 soldiers, 17 tanks, 31 artillery systems, 20 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 350 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Friday morning, October 7, amounted to about 61,680 people, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost 17 tanks and 29 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full–scale invasion, 2,466 and 5,093 units, respectively.

During the day, 31 artillery systems of the occupiers, eight units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) and one unit of special equipment were destroyed in Ukraine. An enemy helicopter and 20 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level of the enemy were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 1,455 artillery systems, 344 multiple rocket launchers, 177 air defense systems, 3,862 vehicles and tankers, 135 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine. Some 266 planes and 233 helicopters were destroyed, 1,067 drones and 246 cruise missiles were shot down.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Kramatorsk and Kryvy Rih directions," the report says.

