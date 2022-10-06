Kyiv calls on EU, G7 to impose sanctions against Rosatom, urges IAEA to limit cooperation with Russia due to attempt to take control of ZNPP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned Russia's attempt to take the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in the occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, under operational control and stated that they consider the respective decree of the President of the Russian Federation on this matter as null and void, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

"We strongly condemn this crime that further increases risks and threats in the sphere of nuclear security caused by the Russian occupation of the ZNPP. We call on all states to adhere to the consistent position on insuring the inevitability of political, economic and legal consequences for the terrorist-state for all its crimes and illegal actions," the MFA said.

In this regard, the Foreign Ministry invited the European Union, G7 states and other partners to immediately consider imposition of sanctions against Russian state corporation Rosatom, affiliated companies and institutions as well as other key players of the Russian nuclear energy sphere.

"We call on the member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency to restrict cooperation in the framework of any projects with Russia that resorts to undisguised nuclear blackmail of the entire world. We expect a clear position and proactive role in these issues of the IAEA Director General," the MFA said.

The Foreign Ministry also warned the citizens of the Russian Federation who will follow illegal orders on seizure of objects of the civil nuclear infrastructure of Ukraine about the criminal liability for the illegal actions and inevitability of punishment. The ministry demanded from the Russian side to ensure safety and inviolability of citizens of Ukraine who continue to perform critical functions at the Nuclear Power Plant.

"We reiterate the urgent need to put maximum efforts of all members of the international community aimed at ensuring de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its return under the control of Ukraine as the only possible way to eliminate current threats in the sphere of nuclear security," the MFA said.

As reported, on October 3, in the Russian unified public register of legal entities, JSC Zaporozhye NPP Operating Organization was registered at an address in Moscow with a charter capital of 2 billion rubles. The parent company with 100% of the management company is the state corporation Rosatom, the general director is Oleg Romanenko.

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom called this decision null and void.