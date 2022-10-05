Zelensky to participate in inaugural summit of European Political Community via video linkup

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will participate via video linkup in the inaugural summit of the European Political Community, which will take place in Prague on October 6. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will represent Ukraine at the event.

"Zelensky is expected to participate via video linkup. Prime Minister Shmyhal will be present in person," a senior European official told reporters.

The summit will bring together 44 political leaders.