Facts

17:47 05.10.2022

Zelensky to participate in inaugural summit of European Political Community via video linkup

1 min read
Zelensky to participate in inaugural summit of European Political Community via video linkup

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will participate via video linkup in the inaugural summit of the European Political Community, which will take place in Prague on October 6. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will represent Ukraine at the event.

"Zelensky is expected to participate via video linkup. Prime Minister Shmyhal will be present in person," a senior European official told reporters.

The summit will bring together 44 political leaders.

Tags: #zelensky #community

MORE ABOUT

10:56 05.10.2022
Ukraine to submit to UN General Assembly issue of paying reparations by Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine to submit to UN General Assembly issue of paying reparations by Russia – Zelensky

10:40 05.10.2022
Zelensky again calls for creation of Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

Zelensky again calls for creation of Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

10:10 05.10.2022
Zelensky discusses with Biden extra sanctions, situation on battlefield

Zelensky discusses with Biden extra sanctions, situation on battlefield

09:54 05.10.2022
Zelensky: Russia destroys foundations of life – economy, social sphere, culture in occupied territories

Zelensky: Russia destroys foundations of life – economy, social sphere, culture in occupied territories

09:32 05.10.2022
Zelensky calls on all countries to confirm respect for principle of inviolability of borders

Zelensky calls on all countries to confirm respect for principle of inviolability of borders

09:28 05.10.2022
Biden informs Zelensky about new $625 mln assistance package for Ukraine – White House

Biden informs Zelensky about new $625 mln assistance package for Ukraine – White House

09:17 05.10.2022
Zelensky: Ukrainian army makes fast, powerful movement in south

Zelensky: Ukrainian army makes fast, powerful movement in south

11:12 04.10.2022
Zelensky reacts to Musk's statements about Ukraine, Russia

Zelensky reacts to Musk's statements about Ukraine, Russia

09:18 03.10.2022
Zelensky calls powerful statement by nine NATO countries in support of Ukraine's entry into Alliance

Zelensky calls powerful statement by nine NATO countries in support of Ukraine's entry into Alliance

17:23 30.09.2022
Ukraine ready for dialogue, but with another Russian president – Zelensky

Ukraine ready for dialogue, but with another Russian president – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

About $200 mln collected, about 1,000 drones, thousands of medical equipment units purchased as part of UNITED24 charity platform – Zelensky

MP Renat Kuzmin notified of suspicion of high treason – SBI

Energoatom head Kotin takes over duties of ZNPP director general

EP Head: No sham referenda to ever change fact that Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Crimea are, will remain part of Ukraine

EU agrees on banning high-tech exports to Russia

LATEST

Côte d'Ivoire to join Crimean Platform

Supreme Court head expels judge Lvov from court staff

Borrell: It’s necessary to show that EU's support for Ukraine is unshakable, despite Russia’s nuclear threats

About $200 mln collected, about 1,000 drones, thousands of medical equipment units purchased as part of UNITED24 charity platform – Zelensky

MP Renat Kuzmin notified of suspicion of high treason – SBI

Embassy of Japan resumes work in Kyiv

Energoatom head Kotin takes over duties of ZNPP director general

Air defense systems of Ukrainian Air Force destroy six Iranian kamikaze drones in south

EP Head: No sham referenda to ever change fact that Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Crimea are, will remain part of Ukraine

EU 8th package of sanctions against Russia includes oil price caps, new EUR 7 bln import and export bans – Lithuanian Permanent Representative to EU

AD
AD
AD
AD