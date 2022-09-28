Facts

09:56 28.09.2022

Russia’s possible nuclear attack not to stop Ukraine in defending its territory – Danilov

1 min read
The possible use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation in Ukraine will not stop it in the defense of its territory, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said in a comment to Radio Liberty.

"If there is no response from the world community, NATO countries to such an audacious attack (if, God forbid, it happens), it does not mean that we will not defend our land. No one can stop us: neither Putin nor his troops. And this has been proven many times," Danilov said.

In addition, the NSDC apparatus has developed detailed instructions for citizens in the event of the use of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation, "I intend to make it public as much as possible in the coming days," Danilov said.

Tags: #danilov

