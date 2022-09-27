Facts

10:32 27.09.2022

Introduction of medical insurance for veterans could help in identifying diseases, preventing disability in future - Deputy Minister Drahanchuk

2 min read
The Ministry of Veterans Affairs believes that the introduction of special medical insurance for veterans could cover additional comprehensive examinations to detect diseases and prevent disability in the future, said Deputy Minister Inna Drahanchuk.

"Complicated, but quite realistic (prospect of introducing veterans' health insurance). In international practice, there are successful examples of the health insurance program for veterans as a separate category of the population. We understand that our defenders need a more thorough approach, given their specific injuries and chronic diseases, so special medical insurance could cover additional comprehensive medical examinations to detect diseases and prevent disability in the future," Drahanchuk said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The deputy minister stressed that those who today defend the independence of Ukraine must be sure that the state will take care of them.

She noted that this could be in the form of separate health insurance and as part of an expanded program of medical guarantees for veterans.

"As for the prospects for such an initiative, it will definitely require significant coordination of many departments, however, its relevance can hardly be overestimated. Therefore, I would like to focus on the beginning of its introduction in the near future, and not after the end of the war," she said.

As reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the government is working to ensure that every person who has passed the front and returned clearly understands what awaits him in civilian life. In particular, we are talking about rehabilitation, medical insurance, employment, retraining, preferential mortgage programs.

Tags: #veterans #drahanchuk

