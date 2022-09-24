Facts

14:15 24.09.2022

AFU repel enemy attacks near ten residential areas – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks near ten residential areas, as well as launched air strikes and artillery attacks against the enemy troops and equipment during the past 24 hours, on September 23, according the AFU General Staff.

"In the past 24 hours, the defense forces repelled enemy attacks near Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Kamianka, Avdiyivka, and Oprosne. The defense Air Force made 25 strikes. Eighteen areas of manpower and military equipment concentration and seven positions of anti-aircraft rocket systems were hit," it said on Facebook on Saturday.

The anti-aircraft defense forces eliminated one helicopter, one plane and eight drones of the occupation forces.

The rocket and artillery forces hit six command posts, more than 20 areas of enemy manpower and equipment concentration, three anti-aircraft defense positions and four ammunition depots. The losses of the enemy are yet to be confirmed.

