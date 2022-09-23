Facts

16:11 23.09.2022

Maasikas: Ukraine will get all our help to win war, have Russian war criminals prosecuted

Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas has visited the town of Izium in Kharkiv region, which had been liberated from the Russian forces in early September.

"With a group of European diplomats in recently liberated Izium. Mass graves. Detention chambers. Much of the city destroyed. Less than a third of inhabitants remaining. Ukraine will get all our help to win the war and have Russian war criminals prosecuted," he said on Twitter on Friday.

