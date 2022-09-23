Kyivstar, lifecell operators resume communication in de-occupied areas of Kharkiv region

Mobile network operators Kyivstar and lifecell have resumed communication in more than 10 settlements of de-occupied Kharkiv region, the press services of the companies reported on Friday.

"Over the past 10 days, the company's engineers have resumed the operation of the mobile communication network in the settlements of Balakliya, BIly Kolodiaz, Borovske, Vyshneva, Volchansk, Volokhiv Yar, Izium, Petrivske, Shevchenkove, Chkalovske," Kyivstar said on Friday.

At the same time, the work of lifecell equipment was resumed in Balakliya, Shevchenkove, Volchansk, Izium, Lyptsi and Tsyrkuny. Thanks to this, communication appeared not only in these settlements, but also in the surrounding villages: Verbivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Hatysche, Lyman, Ohirtseve, Symynivka, Sinelnykove, Tykhe and Tsehelne, the company said on Friday.

According to the operators, in the absence of electricity, specialists use stationary and mobile diesel generators to support the operation of the network, and where the fiber-optic infrastructure is critically damaged, Starlink equipment is used.

"The use of this system allows restoring the network in regions where the transport network is physically damaged and its repair takes time. Starlink does not depend on the usual Internet infrastructure, because the satellite system is resistant to damage and is able to provide an uninterrupted connection," the experts said.

In addition, companies continue renewing and developing their networks. Thus, in the first eight months of 2022, Kyivstar specialists built 302 new mobile communication base stations, as well as updated and modernized 5,500 working base stations. In January-June 2022, the company has invested almost UAH 1.7 billion in the construction and development of the telecom network in Ukraine.

At the same time, during the period of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, lifecell carried out more than 45,000 crew visits to repair equipment. The company reported that in general, in the territories where hostilities were fought, hundreds of base stations were destroyed or damaged.