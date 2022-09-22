Yermak on POWs swap: We won’t stop until we return all our people from Russian captivity

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, speaking about the exchange of prisoners, said that Ukraine will not stop until it returns all Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

"The work does not stop there [on the exchange]. And literally from today we continue to work, because there are still many of our people in captivity. We will not stop until we return all our heroes, our citizens who are in captivity today," Yermak said at a briefing in the President's Office.