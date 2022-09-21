Facts

16:09 21.09.2022

Putin shows extreme disrespect to China, Turkey, other countries calling for diplomacy, end of war – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba is convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin, by his decision to conduct a partial mobilization, showed exceptional disrespect to the leadership of the countries that called for a diplomatic solution to the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

“Putin has shown utter disrespect to China, India, Mexico, Turkey, other Asian, African, Middle Eastern, Latin American nations which have called for diplomacy and an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine. He wants to throw more men into the flames of the war he has no chance of wining,” Kuleba said on Twitter Wednesday.

