Facts

15:49 21.09.2022

Reznikov on mobilization in Russia: Russian soldiers dying in war against Ukraine, their relatives rewarded with cars

1 min read
Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov stressed that the Russian automobile plant Moskvich plans to produce 300,000 cars a year, and the same number of reservists will be mobilized.

“The cars plant Moskvich plans to produce 300,000 cars a year. The Kremlin: the challenge is accepted - 300,000 reservists will be mobilized. Russian soldiers die in the war VS Ukraine. Their relatives receive a car as a reward. The value of life & support of the economy in Russia,” he said on Twitter.

