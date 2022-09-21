Reznikov on mobilization in Russia: Russian soldiers dying in war against Ukraine, their relatives rewarded with cars

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov stressed that the Russian automobile plant Moskvich plans to produce 300,000 cars a year, and the same number of reservists will be mobilized.

“The cars plant Moskvich plans to produce 300,000 cars a year. The Kremlin: the challenge is accepted - 300,000 reservists will be mobilized. Russian soldiers die in the war VS Ukraine. Their relatives receive a car as a reward. The value of life & support of the economy in Russia,” he said on Twitter.