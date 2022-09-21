Facts

15:14 21.09.2022

Property, corporate rights of Russian billionaire's company transferred to ARMA

1 min read
Property, corporate rights of Russian billionaire's company transferred to ARMA

The Podilsky District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Kyiv transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) the seized corporate rights of a Russian company in the amount of about UAH 300 million, as well as a complex of premises with a total area of 5,000 square meters and more than 1,500 hectares of land.

As reported on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) on Wednesday, an enterprise is operating in Kyiv and other regions, the ultimate beneficial owner of which is a Russian billionaire. In this regard, there is a significant risk in making decisions by the management of the enterprise to the detriment of the state security of Ukraine.

At the request of the prosecutor's office, the court seized the corporate rights of this enterprise in the form of the charter capital, a complex of premises and a land plot.

Tags: #arma

