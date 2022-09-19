Facts

10:41 19.09.2022

Invaders fire at Pivdennoukrainska nuclear power plant

2 min read
Invaders fire at Pivdennoukrainska nuclear power plant

On Monday night, Russian occupying forces fired missiles at the Pivdennoukrainska Nuclear Power Plant, Energoatom has reported.

"Today, September 19, 2022, at 00:20, the Russian army fired missiles at the industrial zone of the Pivdennoukrainska nuclear power plant," Energoatom said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

"A powerful explosion occurred just 300 meters from the nuclear power plant reactors. The building of the nuclear power plant was damaged by a shock wave. More than 100 windows were broken. One of the hydroelectric units of the Oleksandrivska hydroelectric power plant, which is part of the Pivdennoukrainsk energy complex, was turned off. Three high-voltage power lines were also turned off," the company said.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko later said that 270 meters remained before the strike on the Pivdennoukrainska nuclear power plant.

"Some hundred meters and we would wake up in a completely different reality... Terrorists cross all boundaries," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Tymoshenko, now all three power units of the nuclear power plant are operating normally, there are no other damage or destruction of equipment, buildings of the nuclear power plant, and there are no fires. There were no casualties among the staff and other persons.

Tags: #missiles #pivdennoukrainska_npp

MORE ABOUT

10:03 12.09.2022
Air defense forces shoot down 7 out of 11 cruise missiles launched by enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region on Sunday

Air defense forces shoot down 7 out of 11 cruise missiles launched by enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region on Sunday

09:36 23.08.2022
Number of cruise missiles fired at Ukraine approaching 3,500 – Zelensky

Number of cruise missiles fired at Ukraine approaching 3,500 – Zelensky

09:10 22.08.2022
Invaders fire at Zelenodolska community of Dnipropetrovsk region using Uragan MLRS; woman killed, six wounded, including child

Invaders fire at Zelenodolska community of Dnipropetrovsk region using Uragan MLRS; woman killed, six wounded, including child

12:41 17.08.2022
Invaders fire over five missiles from Belgorod to Kharkiv region in morning

Invaders fire over five missiles from Belgorod to Kharkiv region in morning

10:38 10.08.2022
Ukraine's air defense shoots down three missiles over Zaporizhia

Ukraine's air defense shoots down three missiles over Zaporizhia

09:30 08.08.2022
'Arrivals' at military facilities, casualties in Vinnytsia region

'Arrivals' at military facilities, casualties in Vinnytsia region

11:48 05.08.2022
Enemy holding four Caliber carriers in Black Sea, five in Mediterranean Sea – AFU Navy

Enemy holding four Caliber carriers in Black Sea, five in Mediterranean Sea – AFU Navy

09:29 27.07.2022
Kharkiv subjected to enemy missile attack, according to preliminary data, no casualties – Terekhov

Kharkiv subjected to enemy missile attack, according to preliminary data, no casualties – Terekhov

12:57 23.07.2022
Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port infrastructure

Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port infrastructure

16:03 21.07.2022
Russia already used up 50% of stock of modern missiles – intelligence agency

Russia already used up 50% of stock of modern missiles – intelligence agency

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces repel enemy attacks in areas of three settlements – AFU General Staff

Missile attack on Kyiv hydroelectric power plant to not cause catastrophic consequences – Ukrhydroenergo

Russian south units caught between Ukrainian defense forces, right bank – Pivden task force

Russia puts world on brink of nuclear disaster – Ukraine's energy minister

MGU announces dismissal of GTSOU general director, he considers decision act of sabotage

LATEST

Defense forces repel enemy attacks in areas of three settlements – AFU General Staff

Law enforcers already exhume 146 bodies at mass grave near Izium, incl bodies of two children – Synehubov

Germany to give Ukraine four more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers with ammo

German Defense Ministry announces training projects for Ukrainian military in Germany, transfer of two MLRS, 50 armored vehicles to Ukraine

Invaders fire at Kryvy Rih district from MLRS – Vilkul

Missile attack on Kyiv hydroelectric power plant to not cause catastrophic consequences – Ukrhydroenergo

Rutte, Scholz agree to continue supporting Ukraine

Russian south units caught between Ukrainian defense forces, right bank – Pivden task force

Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief holds meeting to consider Ukrainian army's readiness for winter - President's Office

Ukraine sees increased COVID-19 incidence – Kuzin

AD
AD
AD
AD