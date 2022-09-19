Invaders fire at Pivdennoukrainska nuclear power plant

On Monday night, Russian occupying forces fired missiles at the Pivdennoukrainska Nuclear Power Plant, Energoatom has reported.

"Today, September 19, 2022, at 00:20, the Russian army fired missiles at the industrial zone of the Pivdennoukrainska nuclear power plant," Energoatom said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

"A powerful explosion occurred just 300 meters from the nuclear power plant reactors. The building of the nuclear power plant was damaged by a shock wave. More than 100 windows were broken. One of the hydroelectric units of the Oleksandrivska hydroelectric power plant, which is part of the Pivdennoukrainsk energy complex, was turned off. Three high-voltage power lines were also turned off," the company said.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko later said that 270 meters remained before the strike on the Pivdennoukrainska nuclear power plant.

"Some hundred meters and we would wake up in a completely different reality... Terrorists cross all boundaries," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Tymoshenko, now all three power units of the nuclear power plant are operating normally, there are no other damage or destruction of equipment, buildings of the nuclear power plant, and there are no fires. There were no casualties among the staff and other persons.