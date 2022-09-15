Facts

13:50 15.09.2022

Info about explosions in Cherkasy, Vinnytsia regions not confirmed – local authorities

1 min read

Head of Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets, denied the information about explosions in the region.

"The situation in the region is stable. Information about the explosions has not been confirmed," Taburets wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

In turn, Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov wrote that it was "quiet" in the region.

"Air raid siren clear: quiet in Vinnytsia region! Follow the official information. Do not neglect air raid sirens. The situation is tense," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

