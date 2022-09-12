Trump should look war without rose-colored glasses – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking about the loyal position of the 45th U.S. President Donald Trump towards Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said that Trump should have looked at the Russian war in Ukraine without rose-colored glasses.

"It seems to me that he [Trump] should look at all this [Russia's war in Ukraine] from the point of view of a threat not only to Ukraine. Maybe we are far enough away for him, but there are no distances in war. It seems to me that he needs to look at this situation, let's say, without rose–colored spectacles," Zelensky said in an interview with Fareed Zakaria for CNN.

At the same time, he expressed confidence that Trump had enough time to understand who Putin really is.

"He held such a high position where it is impossible not to understand who is the value opponent of your people. It seems to me that when you have all the forces and intelligence data, then you have to figure out who the president of Russia is, what he wants, what he aspires to and how he goes there. And I do not know if he [Trump] needed for his domestic policy to show that he is ready to find mutual understanding with the president of Russia," Zelensky added.

Answering the question whether he is worried that financial assistance from the United States will decrease or stop if the Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives of Congress, Zelensky expressed hope that bipartisan support for Ukraine will remain in the future.

"I know and hear messages that representatives of the Republican Party, this may happen, will support Ukraine less. I want to believe that, after all, bipartisan support for Ukraine will remain. This is very important for us," he said.

At the same time, according to the head of state, Ukraine cannot give the world the opportunity to weaken its own support.

"We are at war. And let some politicians forgive me, but we cannot allow the world to weaken support for Ukraine, because then Russia will be able to win this fight. And this will be the tragedy of the 21st century. And if some political forces give signals regarding the weakening [of Ukraine] or the support of the Russian side in some areas – through business interests, etc., we will communicate. In this case, we will protect the money of ordinary people of the USA. They should know that their money is being spent to support the struggle for such values," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky thanked the current U.S. President Joseph Biden, the Administration of the American President and Congress for supporting Ukraine.