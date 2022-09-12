Yermak: Ukraine needs enough missile defense systems to protect itself, Europe from Russian missiles

Ukraine needs a sufficient number of anti-missile defense assets to protect itself and Europe from Russian missile strikes, Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, has aid.

"The Russians continue hitting Ukrainian critical infrastructure objects. It means that Russia is a terrorist state. But since Ukrainian and EU power grids are synchronized, Europeans may be affected, too. Hence, Ukraine needs enough anti-missile defenses to protect both ourselves and Europe," he said on Twitter on Sunday evening.

As reported, on Sunday evening, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on critical infrastructure in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, as a result of which there was no electricity and water supply.