Facts

18:07 11.10.2022

Zelensky asks heads of G-7 countries to supply medium- and long-range air defense and missile defense systems

2 min read
Zelensky asks heads of G-7 countries to supply medium- and long-range air defense and missile defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the leaders of the G-7 countries with a request to provide air defense and missile defense systems of medium and long range.

"An air shield for Ukraine. This is part of the security guarantees that are an element of our formula for peace. When Ukraine receives a sufficient number of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russian terror – missile strikes – will stop working," he said on Tuesday, speaking via video link at the G7 summit.

"I thank Germany and Chancellor Scholz personally for speeding up IRIS deliveries. I thank the United States and President Biden personally for the decision to provide modern missile defense and air defense. And we believe, Mr. President, that these will be medium- and long-range systems that will create a layered defense system," he said.

Zelensky thanked "everyone who has already helped us to provide our air defense system, which makes it possible to neutralize some of the Russian missiles and drones. But! Russia has ordered 2,400 Shaheds in Iran alone, according to our intelligence."

"And therefore, dear Mr. Chancellor, dear President of the United States, it is important that we have a sufficient number of missiles in the provided air defense and missile defense systems and that these systems are integrated with our defense system," Zelensky said.

He asked "tomorrow in the Ramstein format for our defense ministers to discuss this.

"Mr. President of France! Mr. Prime Minister of Italy! We are very much looking forward to the delivery of SAMP-T systems. And if possible, they are needed in the coming months," Zelensky also said.

Tags: #missile_defenses #air_defense

