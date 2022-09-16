Demonstrative strikes by Russia on infrastructure to accelerate process of transferring air defense, missile defense systems to Ukraine

Ukraine's partners are not yet ready to "close the sky" and introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, however, in the case of an effective counteroffensive, the situation may change, according to Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"Despite the fantasies connected with Bandera of the Russian Defense Ministry, our air defense effectively shoots down Russian missiles. This is the key. Although it is important to understand something else: any air defense system can be equipped with a large simultaneous number of missiles. On the day of the attack on Kharkiv TPP, our Air Forces shot down nine out of 11 missiles," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

"Unfortunately, there is still no such readiness to directly and categorically ‘close the sky and introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine’. Unfortunately. Despite the evidence of a grown anti-humanistic component in Russian actions. To some extent, our partners are still afraid of a direct clash with the Russian Federation," he said.

However, according to him, "a little more effective counteroffensive and the situation will finally change."

“But what our partners can help us with right now is air defense and missile defense systems. In any modification. NASAMS and IRIS-T have already been agreed. But we need more, faster and already yesterday. I believe that Russia's demonstrative strikes on thermal power plants and hydraulic engineering will dramatically accelerate the process of transferring these systems to us," he said.

Answering a question about a possible "humanitarian mission" of NATO in Ukraine, Podoliak noted that "indirectly, the humanitarian protection operation is already underway."

"We receive equipment, capabilities, data, all the tools for the effective destruction of the occupation army. Slower than we would like, but nevertheless," he said.

"We are not really asking anyone to fight for us and our freedom. All we need today is the right volumes of specific weapons and ammunition in the most timely deliveries," the adviser to the head of the President's Office said.