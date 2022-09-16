Facts

14:55 16.09.2022

Demonstrative strikes by Russia on infrastructure to accelerate process of transferring air defense, missile defense systems to Ukraine

2 min read
Demonstrative strikes by Russia on infrastructure to accelerate process of transferring air defense, missile defense systems to Ukraine

Ukraine's partners are not yet ready to "close the sky" and introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, however, in the case of an effective counteroffensive, the situation may change, according to Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"Despite the fantasies connected with Bandera of the Russian Defense Ministry, our air defense effectively shoots down Russian missiles. This is the key. Although it is important to understand something else: any air defense system can be equipped with a large simultaneous number of missiles. On the day of the attack on Kharkiv TPP, our Air Forces shot down nine out of 11 missiles," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

"Unfortunately, there is still no such readiness to directly and categorically ‘close the sky and introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine’. Unfortunately. Despite the evidence of a grown anti-humanistic component in Russian actions. To some extent, our partners are still afraid of a direct clash with the Russian Federation," he said.

However, according to him, "a little more effective counteroffensive and the situation will finally change."

“But what our partners can help us with right now is air defense and missile defense systems. In any modification. NASAMS and IRIS-T have already been agreed. But we need more, faster and already yesterday. I believe that Russia's demonstrative strikes on thermal power plants and hydraulic engineering will dramatically accelerate the process of transferring these systems to us," he said.

Answering a question about a possible "humanitarian mission" of NATO in Ukraine, Podoliak noted that "indirectly, the humanitarian protection operation is already underway."

"We receive equipment, capabilities, data, all the tools for the effective destruction of the occupation army. Slower than we would like, but nevertheless," he said.

"We are not really asking anyone to fight for us and our freedom. All we need today is the right volumes of specific weapons and ammunition in the most timely deliveries," the adviser to the head of the President's Office said.

Tags: #missile_defenses

MORE ABOUT

10:34 12.09.2022
Yermak: Ukraine needs enough missile defense systems to protect itself, Europe from Russian missiles

Yermak: Ukraine needs enough missile defense systems to protect itself, Europe from Russian missiles

10:55 27.03.2022
Security price for Ukraine, Europe – aircraft, tanks, missile defense, anti-ship weapons – Zelensky

Security price for Ukraine, Europe – aircraft, tanks, missile defense, anti-ship weapons – Zelensky

10:12 08.06.2015
Ukraine denies offering to host Western missile defenses

Ukraine denies offering to host Western missile defenses

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih, emergency services cleaning up aftermath

Head of National Police: Fifty bodies of killed civilians, 445 graves near Izium found in occupied territories of Kharkiv region

Podoliak: Strikes on civilian targets - basic element of Russia's war against Ukraine

Enemy launches missile attack on Kryvyi Rih – Vilkul

National Police head: Invaders organize ten torture chambers on territory of Kharkiv region

LATEST

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih, emergency services cleaning up aftermath

Head of National Police: Fifty bodies of killed civilians, 445 graves near Izium found in occupied territories of Kharkiv region

Podoliak: Strikes on civilian targets - basic element of Russia's war against Ukraine

President of European Commission visits Kyiv region

Enemy launches missile attack on Kryvyi Rih – Vilkul

National Police head: Invaders organize ten torture chambers on territory of Kharkiv region

Belgium to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance, incl machine guns and ammunition

Traffic accident in Brody, claiming four lives, takes place with participation of military equipment – SBI

Podoliak reports on 450 graves at mass burial sites in Izium

Nova Poshta allocates UAH 50 mln to restore branches in Kharkiv region

AD
AD
AD
AD