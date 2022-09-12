Zelensky: Millions of reasons to say thank you to everyone involved in 200 days of Ukrainian resistance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that today there are millions of reasons to say "thank you" to everyone who made 200 days of Ukrainian resistance possible.

"A total of 200 days of Ukrainian resistance. Almost 5,000 hours. Almost 300,000 minutes. Almost 20 million seconds. And exactly the same number of reasons to thank everyone who makes this possible today. Millions of times. Without any 'almost.' To say that we believe in them and our victory. No 'almost,'" he said in a traditional video message on Sunday evening.

"To everyone who in 200 days destroyed more than 2,000 enemy tanks, 4,500 armored combat vehicles, over 1,000 enemy artillery systems, 250 aircraft and 200 helicopters and almost 1,000 enemy drones, 15 ships and boats. Who liberated hundreds of our cities and villages. Who broke plans enemy, because he did not break himself," he said.