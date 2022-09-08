Facts

17:16 08.09.2022

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

 Washington will provide Ukraine and a number of European countries with military assistance in the amount of $2 billion, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“I have directed a $675 million drawdown of arms and equipment from the U.S. Department of Defense stockpiles for Ukraine, as well as an additional $2.2 billion to support long-term defense investments in Ukraine and 18 neighbors. The United States continues to be United With Ukraine,” Blinken said on Twitter.

At the end of August, the Pentagon reported that since January 2021, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than $13.5 billion in security assistance. Thus, taking into account the approved new aid package, this amount exceeded $14 billion.

