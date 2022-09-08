Facts

09:57 08.09.2022

UN experts to travel to Donbas to investigate shelling of Olenivka pretrial detention facility

1 min read
UN experts to travel to Donbas to investigate shelling of Olenivka pretrial detention facility

Experts as part of a UN fact-finding mission will travel to Donbas in the coming days to investigate the shelling of a pretrial detention facility in Olenivka, UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo has said on Wednesday.

"The Fact-Finding mission to Olenivka is set to deploy in the coming days to look into the incident on 29 July that led to the death of 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war. Between 75 and 130 more were injured," she said.

"The head of the mission, Lieutenant General Carlos Alberto dos Santos Cruz, is accompanied by an experienced team of senior officials and experts. The mission must be able to conduct its work without any interference and have safe, secure and unfettered access to people, places and evidence," she said.

Tags: #un #olenivka

MORE ABOUT

16:11 06.09.2022
Families of prisoners of war from Azovstal urge UN to apply effective, urgent mechanisms to investigate terrorist attack in Olenivka

Families of prisoners of war from Azovstal urge UN to apply effective, urgent mechanisms to investigate terrorist attack in Olenivka

17:43 30.08.2022
Rada asks intl institutions to respond to Russia’s terrorist attack in Olenivka

Rada asks intl institutions to respond to Russia’s terrorist attack in Olenivka

16:07 27.08.2022
Ombudsman: I hope next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will protect human rights rather than worry about being 'neutral'

Ombudsman: I hope next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will protect human rights rather than worry about being 'neutral'

18:38 24.08.2022
Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

15:46 22.08.2022
Ukraine has no information about killed, injured POWs in Olenivka – ombudsman

Ukraine has no information about killed, injured POWs in Olenivka – ombudsman

18:11 10.08.2022
Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

13:00 04.08.2022
ICRC unable to access prisoners of war wounded in Olenivka

ICRC unable to access prisoners of war wounded in Olenivka

18:44 03.08.2022
Russia deliberately kills Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, figters of Wagner PMC mine their place of detention – Ukrainian Main Intelligence Agency

Russia deliberately kills Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, figters of Wagner PMC mine their place of detention – Ukrainian Main Intelligence Agency

09:44 03.08.2022
Zelensky: Terrorist attack in Olenivka should be decisive argument for recognizing Russia as terrorist state

Zelensky: Terrorist attack in Olenivka should be decisive argument for recognizing Russia as terrorist state

17:33 02.08.2022
Rada officials urge world to contribute to objective investigation of terrorist attack in Olenivka, recognize Russia as terrorist state, strengthen sanctions

Rada officials urge world to contribute to objective investigation of terrorist attack in Olenivka, recognize Russia as terrorist state, strengthen sanctions

AD

HOT NEWS

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain passes away

Settlements located near front line in Kherson region on verge of destruction – region’s head

Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

LATEST

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain passes away

Recent Ukraine’s military successes prove that allies’ help really changes the situation – Kuleba

Settlements located near front line in Kherson region on verge of destruction – region’s head

Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

The first results of the economic forum on the Marshall Plan in Poland: investments and agreements on joint projects with EU partners

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

Melitopol City Council deprives of mandates seven deputies-collaborators, to appeal to central authorities about arrest of their property

Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

AD
AD
AD
AD