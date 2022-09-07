Some 383 children killed, 742 injured amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 383 children were killed, more than 742 were injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"As of the morning of September 7, 2022, more than 1,125 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 383 children were killed and more than 742 received injuries of varying severity. Children were mostly affected in Donetsk region - 389, Kharkiv - 205, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 72, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 61, Kherson - 55, Zaporizhia - 46, and Dnipropetrovsk - 26," a message published on the Telegram channel says.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in the places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On September 6, as a result of enemy shelling of Bashtansky district of Mykolaiv region, a child was killed.

On September 6, a 17-year-old teenager was injured as a result of shelling of Pechenihy village of Chuhuivsky district of Kharkiv region.

As a result of bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 2,472 educational institutions were damaged, 289 of them were completely destroyed.