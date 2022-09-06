Zelensky hopes for objectivity of conclusions of IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he hopes for the objectivity of the conclusions of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after its visit to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

“Today I also spoke with President of France Emmanuel Macron … Separately and in great detail, we have focused on the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. We exchanged views on the results of the IAEA mission to the plant - by the way, the conclusions of the mission are to be presented tomorrow. I hope they will be objective,” Zelensky said in his video address.

He also recalled that today, due to another Russian provocative shelling, the last power transmission line that connected the station to the power system of Ukraine was damaged.

“Again - this is the second time - due to Russian provocation, the Zaporizhia plant is one step away from a radiation disaster. I consider the fact that Russia is doing this right now, right on the eve of the IAEA conclusions, very eloquent. Shelling the territory of the ZNPP means that the terrorist state does not care what the IAEA says, it does not care what the international community decides. Russia is interested only in keeping the situation the worst for the longest time possible,” he stressed.

This, as the President noted, can be corrected only by strengthening sanctions, only by officially recognizing Russia as a terrorist state - at all levels.

“Ukraine has a very clear, transparent and honest position: while we controlled the plant, there was no threat of a radiation disaster. As soon as Russia came, the worst scenario imaginable immediately became possible. This requires an international response - from the UN to every normal state,” Zelensky said.