Facts

19:08 02.09.2022

Occupiers remove military equipment from ZNPP before IAEA mission arrival – AFU General Staff

1 min read
The Russian occupation forces removed all military equipment from the territory of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to the city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, before the arrival of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU ) has said on Facebook.

"In connection with the arrival of the IAEA mission, the invaders removed all military equipment from the territory of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. Around 100 units were moved to the Atom Enerhomash plant, and the rest were dispersed in the neighboring residential areas," it said.

As reported, the IAEA mission, consisting of 14 people, visited the ZNPP on September 1. After the visit, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that part of the inspectors stayed at the power plant. Five representatives of the IAEA mission will stay there until approximately September 4.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

