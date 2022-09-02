Ukraine expects Germany to evaluate Russia's actions as genocide against Ukrainians – Shmyhal

Ukraine expects that Germany will evaluate Russia's actions as genocide against Ukrainians, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"If we compare how many soldiers were killed on the Ukrainian side and how many civilians, there are much more victims among the civilians. It is Russia's policy to kill Ukrainian civilians just because they are Ukrainians. This is called genocide," he said in an interview with the German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

According to the PM, if all facts are carefully considered, all signs of genocide can be seen in Russia's actions.

"We expect that our partners, including Germany, will agree with our evaluation," Shmyhal stressed.