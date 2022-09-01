Facts

09:49 01.09.2022

Emergency system of ZNPP switches off operating power unit No. 5 after shelling by Russian forces – Energoatom

1 min read
Emergency system of ZNPP switches off operating power unit No. 5 after shelling by Russian forces – Energoatom

The emergency system of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), after another shelling by the Russian occupation forces of the power plant territory, has turned off one of the two operating power units – the fifth one, according to Energoatom.

"Today, on September 1, 2022, at 4:57 a.m., as a result of another mortar attack by the Russian occupation forces on the territory of Zaporizhia NPP, the emergency system was triggered and the operating power unit No. 5 was switched off," the company said on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

Also, the ZNPP-330 kV backup power line for auxiliary needs was damaged. In the transitional mode, there was a blackout of the non-operating power unit No. 2 with the launch of diesel generators, Energoatom said.

The company stressed this is the second time in the recent ten days when "the criminal actions of the Rushists caused the power unit switch off and a blackout at power plant."

According to it, power unit No. 6 continues to operate in the power grid of Ukraine and at the same time feeds the own needs of the ZNPP.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

10:56 01.09.2022
Russia strikes IAEA mission’s official route – Podoliak

Russia strikes IAEA mission’s official route – Podoliak

09:06 01.09.2022
Russian occupiers shelling pre-agreed route of IAEA mission from Zaporizhia to ZNPP – regional governor

Russian occupiers shelling pre-agreed route of IAEA mission from Zaporizhia to ZNPP – regional governor

15:16 31.08.2022
Russian troops should stop shelling corridors of IAEA delegation, not interfere with its activities at station – MFA

Russian troops should stop shelling corridors of IAEA delegation, not interfere with its activities at station – MFA

11:31 31.08.2022
IAEA mission heading to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russian troops – energy minister

IAEA mission heading to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russian troops – energy minister

10:32 31.08.2022
Radiation disaster risk at ZNPP increases every hour – Zelensky

Radiation disaster risk at ZNPP increases every hour – Zelensky

10:27 31.08.2022
Risk of radiation disaster at ZNPP increases every hour – Zelensky

Risk of radiation disaster at ZNPP increases every hour – Zelensky

13:43 30.08.2022
Russia shells corridors for IAEA mission to reach ZNPP – Podoliak

Russia shells corridors for IAEA mission to reach ZNPP – Podoliak

09:27 30.08.2022
USA considers controlled shutdown of ZNPP units to be safest outcome

USA considers controlled shutdown of ZNPP units to be safest outcome

16:58 29.08.2022
Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

16:16 29.08.2022
Zaporizhia region governor hopes IAEA mission to help demilitarize ZNPP

Zaporizhia region governor hopes IAEA mission to help demilitarize ZNPP

AD

HOT NEWS

IAEA mission staying at Novo-Oleksandrivka checkpoint, movement of convoy suspended – source

Zelensky: Ukrainian children make choice in favor of Ukraine

Situation in Kherson region remains difficult, active hostilities continue – local authorities

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

IAEA mission arrives in Zaporizhia – Energoatom

LATEST

Some 3,500 out of 12,900 schools to reopen, 4,500 will work in mixed mode, others online

Five people killed, twelve wounded in enemy shelling attacks on Donetsk region in past 24 hours

Zelensky: We will do everything so that all peoples of Europe live freely

Russian occupiers shell Enerhodar, ZNPP on day of scheduled visit by IAEA mission – Defense Intelligence

IAEA mission staying at Novo-Oleksandrivka checkpoint, movement of convoy suspended – source

Zelensky: Ukrainian children make choice in favor of Ukraine

Tkachenko becomes culture ambassador in Ukraine's largest NFT project Meta History Museum

Age of peace in Europe is over, as is age of half-measures – Kuleba

Situation in Kherson region remains difficult, active hostilities continue – local authorities

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

AD
AD
AD
AD