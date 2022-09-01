Emergency system of ZNPP switches off operating power unit No. 5 after shelling by Russian forces – Energoatom

The emergency system of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), after another shelling by the Russian occupation forces of the power plant territory, has turned off one of the two operating power units – the fifth one, according to Energoatom.

"Today, on September 1, 2022, at 4:57 a.m., as a result of another mortar attack by the Russian occupation forces on the territory of Zaporizhia NPP, the emergency system was triggered and the operating power unit No. 5 was switched off," the company said on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

Also, the ZNPP-330 kV backup power line for auxiliary needs was damaged. In the transitional mode, there was a blackout of the non-operating power unit No. 2 with the launch of diesel generators, Energoatom said.

The company stressed this is the second time in the recent ten days when "the criminal actions of the Rushists caused the power unit switch off and a blackout at power plant."

According to it, power unit No. 6 continues to operate in the power grid of Ukraine and at the same time feeds the own needs of the ZNPP.