10:27 31.08.2022

Risk of radiation disaster at ZNPP increases every hour – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, said that the risk of a radiation disaster at this facility does not decrease for an hour due to the presence of Russian military there.

As the Head of state noted, the IAEA mission that arrived in Ukraine intends to visit the Zaporizhia NPP in the coming days.

"This is an important mission, and we are doing everything to ensure that it takes place safely and works in full. However, Russia does not stop provocations just in those directions through which the mission should arrive at the station. But I hope that it will be able to start its work," Zelensky said in a video message.

According to him, the situation at the NPP, in Enerhodar and the surrounding areas remains extremely threatening.

"The occupiers do not leave the station, continue shelling, do not remove their weapons and ammunition from the territory of the NPP. They are intimidating our nuclear scientists. The risk of a radiation catastrophe due to the actions of the Russians does not decrease for an hour," he stressed.

Zelensky recalled that the day before he had discussed the situation at the NPP with the President of France and the Director General of the IAEA.

"I hope that together with international organizations, with all our partners, we will be able to return the station to full control and force Russia to take all its military, weapons from the station. Immediate and complete demilitarization of the NPP is needed. Only Ukraine can guarantee that all processes at the Zaporizhia station will be carried out in accordance with standards and under control. Russia simply does not need it," the president concluded.

