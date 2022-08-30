OECD should become one of key players in post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – Yermak

The International Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) should become one of the key players in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"The OECD takes part in the reconstruction of Ukraine, in the so-called new Marshal's Plan, because its experience and capabilities are extremely valuable for us, unique for the post-war reconstruction. The OECD should act as one of the key international players in the reconstruction of Ukraine," Yermak said, speaking during the "Political discussion of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the purpose of which is to analyze the progress of Ukraine in the fight against corruption, fraud and evaluate progress in meeting the requirements for joining the EU."

According to the head of the President's Office, post-war Ukraine should become attractive to international investors.

"We are doing everything to increase confidence in Ukraine... Investments are important to us. It is important for investors to know that their legal rights and interests will be protected here. Our public institutions must inspire confidence among investors. Therefore, it is important for us not only to restore Ukraine. Our goal is to build successful and comfortable Ukraine with a dynamic and developed economy, the best world standards and improved legislation," he said.

Yermak said Ukraine is actively working to strengthen its anti-corruption institutions, therefore the status of a participant and membership in the working group on combating bribery in international business transactions of the OECD is extremely important.

He also appealed to Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal with a request to facilitate the rapid integration of Ukraine into the OECD and the international working group on bribery.