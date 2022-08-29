Zaporizhia region governor hopes IAEA mission to help demilitarize ZNPP

Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh has expressed the hope that a visit by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plants (NPP) will help to first of all demilitarize the power plant.

"The most important thing we hope for is demilitarization: the enemy must at least leave the nuclear power plant, withdraw all of its heavy weapons, ammunition. […] Demilitarization is the first necessary thing," he told a Monday press briefing hosted by the Ukraine Media Center.

The official also said that Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration can guarantee security for the members of the IAEA delegation only in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

"In no way we are able to guarantee security on the enemy side," he said.