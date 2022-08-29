Facts

12:55 29.08.2022

Negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership may start in 2023 – Deputy PM Stefanishyna

2 min read
Negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership may start in 2023 – Deputy PM Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna believes that negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union can be started in 2023.

"The year 2023 looks absolutely realistic. The European Union did not start working with us only on June 23. We prepared almost 6,000 answers to the questionnaire and we did it together with the EU. Since all the reforms that we did, we did jointly to implement the Agreement on associations. That is, the understanding of Ukraine is very large. Therefore, certain procedures – such as screening, market assessment, legislation – are not something that will take years, but this is work that needs to be formalized. Therefore, it is absolutely realistic to proceed to negotiations after all assessments have already in 2023," Stefanishyna said in an interview with the European Pravda online publication.

The Deputy Prime Minister said it would be possible to speak more clearly about the possible start of negotiations towards the end of 2022.

In addition, she said Ukraine will be able to prepare for EU membership in three years. "Let us see if the European Union can," Stefanishyna said.

As reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine plans to be fully ready to join the European Union by the end of 2024.

Tags: #eu

MORE ABOUT

15:48 22.08.2022
European Commission President on Day of Remembrance for victims of totalitarian regime: Putin brings horrors of war back to Europe, Ukrainian people fighting for EU values

European Commission President on Day of Remembrance for victims of totalitarian regime: Putin brings horrors of war back to Europe, Ukrainian people fighting for EU values

19:12 12.08.2022
Informal EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss idea of ​​visa ban for Russians on Aug 31

Informal EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss idea of ​​visa ban for Russians on Aug 31

14:41 11.08.2022
EU coordinates delivery of more than 60,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine worth over EUR 425 mln

EU coordinates delivery of more than 60,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine worth over EUR 425 mln

16:51 02.08.2022
EU fully transfers EUR 1 bln of first tranche of new macro-financial aid to Ukraine – EC President

EU fully transfers EUR 1 bln of first tranche of new macro-financial aid to Ukraine – EC President

18:43 01.08.2022
Stefanchuk: Rada to soon include draft laws concerning EU requirements in order of consideration

Stefanchuk: Rada to soon include draft laws concerning EU requirements in order of consideration

16:24 28.07.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine to do everything to start talks on EU membership ASAP

Zelensky: Ukraine to do everything to start talks on EU membership ASAP

14:21 28.07.2022
Brussels includes Ukraine, Moldova and excludes Russia, Belarus from TEN-T

Brussels includes Ukraine, Moldova and excludes Russia, Belarus from TEN-T

17:48 26.07.2022
EU report on Ukraine's implementation of Association Agreement: Despite challenges, Ukraine taken important steps in implementing its reform agenda

EU report on Ukraine's implementation of Association Agreement: Despite challenges, Ukraine taken important steps in implementing its reform agenda

16:28 22.07.2022
EU Council approves proposal to allocate new EUR 500 mln tranche for military aid to Ukraine

EU Council approves proposal to allocate new EUR 500 mln tranche for military aid to Ukraine

13:05 22.07.2022
Ukraine plans to create 'dream team' for monitoring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU requirements – Stefanchuk

Ukraine plans to create 'dream team' for monitoring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU requirements – Stefanchuk

AD

HOT NEWS

SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

"Negotiations" with Russia going well in southern direction of frontline – Podoliak

Mykolaiv mayor reports two dead, five wounded after enemy attack on city

Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

Meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Germany on Sept 8 - command of US Air Force in Europe and Africa

LATEST

ECHR to resume consideration of complaints against Ukraine

SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

"Negotiations" with Russia going well in southern direction of frontline – Podoliak

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT ON POWEFUL BLAST IN KHERSON

Mykolaiv mayor reports two dead, five wounded after enemy attack on city

Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

Meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Germany on Sept 8 - command of US Air Force in Europe and Africa

Kim reports victims after enemy attack on residential buildings in Mykolaiv center

Zaporizhia region governor hopes IAEA mission to help demilitarize ZNPP

So-called '109th regiment of DPR', Russian paratroopers retreat from their positions in Kherson region – Kakhovka command

AD
AD
AD
AD