Negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership may start in 2023 – Deputy PM Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna believes that negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union can be started in 2023.

"The year 2023 looks absolutely realistic. The European Union did not start working with us only on June 23. We prepared almost 6,000 answers to the questionnaire and we did it together with the EU. Since all the reforms that we did, we did jointly to implement the Agreement on associations. That is, the understanding of Ukraine is very large. Therefore, certain procedures – such as screening, market assessment, legislation – are not something that will take years, but this is work that needs to be formalized. Therefore, it is absolutely realistic to proceed to negotiations after all assessments have already in 2023," Stefanishyna said in an interview with the European Pravda online publication.

The Deputy Prime Minister said it would be possible to speak more clearly about the possible start of negotiations towards the end of 2022.

In addition, she said Ukraine will be able to prepare for EU membership in three years. "Let us see if the European Union can," Stefanishyna said.

As reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine plans to be fully ready to join the European Union by the end of 2024.