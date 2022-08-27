Ukroboronprom, together with AFU General Staff, set up program for development of drones for Ukrainian army

Ukroboronprom State Concern, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has developed a program for the development of drones for the security and defense forces of Ukraine.

According to the press service of the General Staff, this was done in pursuance of the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army, General Valeriy Zaluzhny.

"The specialists involved in this project systematized knowledge about the combat use of drones, their place on the battlefield, worked out questions on the types of equipment, their performance characteristics, as well as the necessary ammunition, etc. During the work, foreign developments, as well as the combat experience of Ukrainian pilots were taken into account," the report says.

It notes that the program also provides for "a fruitful partnership with private drone developers for the rapid and safe production of drones at their facilities."

It is noted that the authors of the program presented it to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and count on its speedy implementation, which in turn will accelerate Ukraine's victory in the war against the Russian invaders.