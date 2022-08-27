Zaporizhia NPP starts operation of two units after complete shutdown a day earlier - Energoatom

Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which was completely disconnected from the power grid on August 25, began the operation of two power units, Energoatom reported.

"On August 26 at 21:15, the second of the Zaporizhia NPP power units stopped a day earlier was connected to the grid, power is being increased," Energoatom said on Friday evening.

According to the report, there are no remarks as for the operation of equipment and security systems.

As reported, at 14:14 on Friday, the first of the stopped blocks was connected to the network. On August 25, for the first time in history, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network by automatic protection after the damage to the last (fourth) power line as a result of shelling by the Russian military. As a result, two of the six ZNPP power units Nos. 5-6 were switched off.