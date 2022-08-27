Facts

11:42 27.08.2022

Zaporizhia NPP starts operation of two units after complete shutdown a day earlier - Energoatom

1 min read
Zaporizhia NPP starts operation of two units after complete shutdown a day earlier - Energoatom

Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which was completely disconnected from the power grid on August 25, began the operation of two power units, Energoatom reported.

"On August 26 at 21:15, the second of the Zaporizhia NPP power units stopped a day earlier was connected to the grid, power is being increased," Energoatom said on Friday evening.

According to the report, there are no remarks as for the operation of equipment and security systems.

As reported, at 14:14 on Friday, the first of the stopped blocks was connected to the network. On August 25, for the first time in history, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network by automatic protection after the damage to the last (fourth) power line as a result of shelling by the Russian military. As a result, two of the six ZNPP power units Nos. 5-6 were switched off.

Tags: #energoatom #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

11:37 27.08.2022
Professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear scientists will save Ukraine and Europe from consequences of Russian terror at ZNPP

Professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear scientists will save Ukraine and Europe from consequences of Russian terror at ZNPP

15:11 26.08.2022
One of Zaporizhia NPP power units again connected to power grid – Energoatom

One of Zaporizhia NPP power units again connected to power grid – Energoatom

11:12 26.08.2022
ZNPP personnel working on connecting power units Nos. 5-6 to power grid – regulator

ZNPP personnel working on connecting power units Nos. 5-6 to power grid – regulator

09:55 26.08.2022
Zelensky: Russia puts Ukraine and Europeans in situation one step away radiation disaster

Zelensky: Russia puts Ukraine and Europeans in situation one step away radiation disaster

16:59 25.08.2022
ZNPP completely disconnected from grid for first time ever – Energoatom

ZNPP completely disconnected from grid for first time ever – Energoatom

14:58 25.08.2022
Enerhodar disconnected from power, water supply after enemy shelling – mayor

Enerhodar disconnected from power, water supply after enemy shelling – mayor

10:21 25.08.2022
UN Secretariat to support any IAEA mission through Kyiv to Zaporizhia NPP – Guterres

UN Secretariat to support any IAEA mission through Kyiv to Zaporizhia NPP – Guterres

09:22 25.08.2022
Russia must withdraw troops, equipment from Zaporizhia NPP – G7 ambassadors at meeting with Energoatom president

Russia must withdraw troops, equipment from Zaporizhia NPP – G7 ambassadors at meeting with Energoatom president

18:16 24.08.2022
Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council

Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council

10:36 24.08.2022
Ukraine at UN Security Council meeting proposes IAEA to place permanent mission at ZNPP

Ukraine at UN Security Council meeting proposes IAEA to place permanent mission at ZNPP

AD

HOT NEWS

Professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear scientists will save Ukraine and Europe from consequences of Russian terror at ZNPP

First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

One of Zaporizhia NPP power units again connected to power grid – Energoatom

About 200 Russian paratroopers killed due to AFU strike on occupied Kadiyivka – Haidai

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, seven tanks, six drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Occupiers continue attempts to establish control over all territory of Donetsk region, keep occupied territories in south, east of Ukraine

First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

Iran supplies Russia with "hundreds" of drones that could be used in war against Ukraine – media

Stefanchuk: At parliamentary part of Crimea Platform, we to present all documents developed over period of its existence

Some 9,600 people evacuated from Donetsk region – Dpty Head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Stefanchuk on local referendum bill: For period of war, conclusions on bills of Venice Commission regarding Ukraine suspended

Head of Chechnya Kadyrov, people from his entourage suspected of committing crimes in Ukraine – SBU

Invaders destroy more than 30 COVID-19 clinics in Ukraine – Kuzin

Enemy hackers attack Ukraine more than a thousand times since Feb 24

Ukrainian MFA disappointed by lack of clear position of OCHA in Ukraine regarding Russia’s missile attack on Chaplyne – spokesperson

AD
AD
AD
AD