Facts

15:18 25.08.2022

PGO opens case on enemy shelling of Chaplyne, as result of which dozens of people killed

2 min read
PGO opens case on enemy shelling of Chaplyne, as result of which dozens of people killed

On August 24, 25 people were killed, including two children, more than 30 were wounded as a result of hostile shelling of Chaplyne village in Dnipropetrovsk region, the prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

"On August 24, in the afternoon, Russia insidiously launched rocket attacks on the residential sector of the village of Chaplyne, Dubovykivska merged territorial community, Synelnykivsky district, Dnipropetrovsk region. Private houses were destroyed, civilians, including children, were killed and injured," the PGO said in Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the prosecutor's office, the rockets of the aggressor country hit residential buildings, damaged a passenger train and the administrative building of the railway station.

"The result of this war crime was a significant number of dead and injured among the civilian population: 25 people killed, including two children aged 11 and six, dozens received injuries of varying severity - more than 30 people, of which two children," the PGO said.

The PGO said the remains of the Smerch and S300 MLRS were found at the scene, and an Iskander missile was hit on a private house.

"On this fact, the investigative department of the SBU in Dnipropetrovsk region initiated criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The procedural leadership in criminal proceedings is carried out by the prosecutor's office of Dnipropetrovsk region," the prosecutor's office said.

Tags: #chaplyne

MORE ABOUT

09:29 25.08.2022
Death toll in missile strikes in Chaplyne rises to 25 – President's Office dpty head

Death toll in missile strikes in Chaplyne rises to 25 – President's Office dpty head

09:04 25.08.2022
Death toll in missile strike in Chaplyne rises to 22 – Zelensky

Death toll in missile strike in Chaplyne rises to 22 – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

ZNPP completely disconnected from grid for first time ever – Energoatom

Enerhodar disconnected from power, water supply after enemy shelling – mayor

AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

As result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, 376 children killed, 733 wounded – PGO

Death toll in missile strikes in Chaplyne rises to 25 – President's Office dpty head

LATEST

Damage to Motyzhyn's infrastructure from war estimated at $10.1 mln – KSE

Scholz visits soldiers of AFU, promises to continue to support Ukraine with weapons

Zelensky meets with Italian FM in Kyiv, thanks him for support

Belgium to provide military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 8 mln

ZNPP completely disconnected from grid for first time ever – Energoatom

UNICEF provides Ukraine with 100,000 doses of Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen (Jcovden) under COVAX initiative

Enerhodar disconnected from power, water supply after enemy shelling – mayor

Viсtor Pinchuk Foundation hands over 12 Furia UAV to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Shmyhal to visit Germany in early Sept

PGO: over UAH 300 mln belonged to son of fugitive president transferred to Armed Forces of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD