PGO opens case on enemy shelling of Chaplyne, as result of which dozens of people killed

On August 24, 25 people were killed, including two children, more than 30 were wounded as a result of hostile shelling of Chaplyne village in Dnipropetrovsk region, the prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

"On August 24, in the afternoon, Russia insidiously launched rocket attacks on the residential sector of the village of Chaplyne, Dubovykivska merged territorial community, Synelnykivsky district, Dnipropetrovsk region. Private houses were destroyed, civilians, including children, were killed and injured," the PGO said in Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the prosecutor's office, the rockets of the aggressor country hit residential buildings, damaged a passenger train and the administrative building of the railway station.

"The result of this war crime was a significant number of dead and injured among the civilian population: 25 people killed, including two children aged 11 and six, dozens received injuries of varying severity - more than 30 people, of which two children," the PGO said.

The PGO said the remains of the Smerch and S300 MLRS were found at the scene, and an Iskander missile was hit on a private house.

"On this fact, the investigative department of the SBU in Dnipropetrovsk region initiated criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The procedural leadership in criminal proceedings is carried out by the prosecutor's office of Dnipropetrovsk region," the prosecutor's office said.