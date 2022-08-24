Facts

15:30 24.08.2022

UK, Poland, Germany, France leaders congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day, promise their support

3 min read
No force on earth can overcome the patriotism of 44 million Ukrainians, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has said in his speech to congratulate Ukraine on Independence Day.

"I've never doubted for a moment that Ukraine is going to win this struggle because no force on earth can overcome the patriotism of 44 million Ukrainians. And however long it takes, the United Kingdom will stand with Ukraine and provide every possible military, economic and humanitarian support," he said in the vide address posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Johnson stressed that since February 24 the UK has supplied Ukraine with more defensive weapons than any other European country, including nearly 7,000 anti-tank missiles.

"One day Ukraine will come through this ordeal and achieve victory. And when that moment comes as it will, we in the UK will be even prouder to be friends of Ukraine," he said.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda expressed the hope that Ukraine will win in the war against Russia and become a member of the European Union.

"I know you will win. We, the Poles, believe that a free Ukraine, restored from destruction, will enjoy prosperity in the European community. Please accept the best wishes on the anniversary of your independence at the time when we all see what price independence has," he said in a video address on Twitter.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany continues to provide Ukraine with weapons, from self-propelled howitzers to air defense systems, month after month.

"We will continue to train the Ukrainian military so that they can use the cutting-edge European equipment. We will support sanctions. We will support Ukraine financially, and we are helping to rebuild destroyed cities and villages," he said in a video address on Twitter.

The German Chancellor also said that trains will continue to be loaded with Ukrainian grain in order to transport it to European ports.

"Our hospitals continue to treat wounded Ukrainian soldiers. Our borders and our hearts remain open to everyone forced to run away from the Russian terror," he said.

President of France Emmanuel Macron said that France has always supported and will support the choice of Ukraine to be independent because that is how France sees international relations and international order.

"Your nation has changed, become stronger for 31 years. You found your strength in unity. That is why this day, August 24, should have been a day of celebration, joy and pride. This is a day of pride, but instead of legitimate celebrations, today we think about the deceased and the fighters, about the courage and resilience of your people," he said in a video address on Twitter.

The President of France said that hoping for a successful lighting war Russia did not take into account either unity or courage of Ukrainians.

"This day, August 24, should be a day of hope, a day of unity of your people. A day of hope and unity of Ukraine and the nations that support it," he said.

Macron also said that a ship will depart from the port of Marseille in a few days to bring Ukraine food, medical instruments and emergency care materials.

