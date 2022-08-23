Ukraine needs to continue providing necessary military support until Russia ends war – Johnson

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson declares the need to provide Ukraine with all the necessary military, humanitarian, economic and diplomatic support to counter Russian aggression.

"We will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea or any other Ukrainian territory. In the face of Putin's assault we must continue to give our Ukrainian friends all the military, humanitarian, economic and diplomatic support that they need until Russia ends this hideous war and withdraws its forces from the entirety of Ukraine," Johnson said at the Second Summit of Crimea Platform on Tuesday.

According to him, the Russian president is planning attacks on new parts of Ukraine. "He wants all of Ukraine, as was he done with Crimea, and he is preparing more annexation and more sham referendums," the prime minister said.

The head of the British government drew attention to the fact that after the annexation, the population of Crimea was subjected to brutal human rights violations by the Russian occupation authorities, noting in particular the persecution of the Crimean Tatars, arbitrary arrests, and a ten-fold increase in imprisonment for those who protest.

"Putin deployed more and more Russian forces on the peninsula, turning the territory into a military camp, which threatens the rest of Ukraine," Johnson said.