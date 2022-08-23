Facts

16:17 23.08.2022

Ukraine needs to continue providing necessary military support until Russia ends war – Johnson

2 min read
Ukraine needs to continue providing necessary military support until Russia ends war – Johnson

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson declares the need to provide Ukraine with all the necessary military, humanitarian, economic and diplomatic support to counter Russian aggression.

"We will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea or any other Ukrainian territory. In the face of Putin's assault we must continue to give our Ukrainian friends all the military, humanitarian, economic and diplomatic support that they need until Russia ends this hideous war and withdraws its forces from the entirety of Ukraine," Johnson said at the Second Summit of Crimea Platform on Tuesday.

According to him, the Russian president is planning attacks on new parts of Ukraine. "He wants all of Ukraine, as was he done with Crimea, and he is preparing more annexation and more sham referendums," the prime minister said.

The head of the British government drew attention to the fact that after the annexation, the population of Crimea was subjected to brutal human rights violations by the Russian occupation authorities, noting in particular the persecution of the Crimean Tatars, arbitrary arrests, and a ten-fold increase in imprisonment for those who protest.

"Putin deployed more and more Russian forces on the peninsula, turning the territory into a military camp, which threatens the rest of Ukraine," Johnson said.

Tags: #johnson #crimea_platform

MORE ABOUT

18:21 23.08.2022
Intl community to do all to ensure those responsible for human rights violations in occupied Crimea are punished – EC President

Intl community to do all to ensure those responsible for human rights violations in occupied Crimea are punished – EC President

16:49 23.08.2022
NATO Secretary General: Strong, stable, independent Ukraine is essential to Euro-Atlantic security

NATO Secretary General: Strong, stable, independent Ukraine is essential to Euro-Atlantic security

15:54 23.08.2022
Macron once again calls on Russia to stop war in Ukraine

Macron once again calls on Russia to stop war in Ukraine

15:48 22.08.2022
About 60 countries, intl organizations to take part in Crimea Platform second summit – Kuleba

About 60 countries, intl organizations to take part in Crimea Platform second summit – Kuleba

12:05 19.08.2022
NATO Secretary General to attend Crimea Platform Summit

NATO Secretary General to attend Crimea Platform Summit

09:40 18.08.2022
Crimea Platform summit participants to discuss security issues in Azov and Black Seas, sanctions against Russia, illegal annexation of peninsula – official

Crimea Platform summit participants to discuss security issues in Azov and Black Seas, sanctions against Russia, illegal annexation of peninsula – official

11:07 09.08.2022
New countries confirm their participation in Crimea Platform summit on Aug 23 daily – Kuleba

New countries confirm their participation in Crimea Platform summit on Aug 23 daily – Kuleba

11:18 25.07.2022
Johnson planning final visit to Ukraine before retirement

Johnson planning final visit to Ukraine before retirement

09:44 08.07.2022
Zelensky notes Boris Johnson's leadership and charisma in process of helping Ukraine

Zelensky notes Boris Johnson's leadership and charisma in process of helping Ukraine

18:11 07.07.2022
Zelensky thanks Johnson for supporting Ukraine

Zelensky thanks Johnson for supporting Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Since full-scale war starts, national budget expenditures amounted to almost UAH 1 tln, of which over UAH 420 bln spent on defense, security – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

Zelensky: Return of Crimea to Ukraine to become largest anti–war step in Europe

FSB plans series of terrorist acts in Russia with mass victims – Danilov

LATEST

Since full-scale war starts, national budget expenditures amounted to almost UAH 1 tln, of which over UAH 420 bln spent on defense, security – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

Zelensky: Return of Crimea to Ukraine to become largest anti–war step in Europe

FSB plans series of terrorist acts in Russia with mass victims – Danilov

Finland's PM for tougher sanctions against Russia

Duda: Today is Day of protest against Russian imperialism

Sixty leaders of different countries to take part in Crimea Platform summit – Zelensky

Turkey hands over 50 armored vehicles with enhanced mine protection to Ukraine – media

Duda arrives in Ukraine, speaks in Rada

AD
AD
AD
AD