Facts

13:51 23.08.2022

Duda: Today is Day of protest against Russian imperialism

1 min read
Duda: Today is Day of protest against Russian imperialism

Polish President Andrzej Duda stressed the importance of his visit to Kyiv on August 23, calling this day "A Day of Protest against Russian Imperialism."

At a press conference in Kyiv after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he recalled that on this day in 1939, the so-called "Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact" was signed, as a result of which Poland and the Baltic states lost their independence.

"That is why I am here today, next to the president who is fighting Russian aggression," he said, adding that "Ukraine is defending not only its freedom, but also the freedom of Europe."

Duda also thanked Zelensky for the adoption of the law on the special status of Poles in Ukraine. "This is very important for us," he stressed.

Answering the question about the danger that exists in connection with the threats of Russian missile attacks, Duda, in turn, said : "But you're not afraid!".

Zelensky noted that "everyone is afraid of death, no one wants to die, but no one is afraid of Russia." "And that's what this visit of President Duda is about," Zelensky said.

Tags: #duda

MORE ABOUT

12:24 23.08.2022
Duda arrives in Ukraine, speaks in Rada

Duda arrives in Ukraine, speaks in Rada

14:33 25.07.2022
Duda: Even if Russians outnumber Ukrainian soldiers, we still continue to provide aid to Ukrainians

Duda: Even if Russians outnumber Ukrainian soldiers, we still continue to provide aid to Ukrainians

18:29 19.07.2022
Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

17:20 11.07.2022
Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

10:46 23.05.2022
Duda: After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, you can't have any business with Russia

Duda: After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, you can't have any business with Russia

10:32 23.05.2022
Duda urges to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership in June

Duda urges to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership in June

13:39 07.04.2022
Duda confident in need to dismantle Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Duda confident in need to dismantle Nord Stream 2 pipeline

17:59 25.03.2022
Plane carrying Duda made emergency landing in Warsaw, he flies to Rzeszów to meet with Biden on another – media

Plane carrying Duda made emergency landing in Warsaw, he flies to Rzeszów to meet with Biden on another – media

11:30 23.03.2022
Duda: Russia-NATO founding act no longer in force

Duda: Russia-NATO founding act no longer in force

09:15 11.03.2022
Kuleba and Duda discuss promotion of Ukraine's membership in EU

Kuleba and Duda discuss promotion of Ukraine's membership in EU

AD

HOT NEWS

Since full-scale war starts, national budget expenditures amounted to almost UAH 1 tln, of which over UAH 420 bln spent on defense, security – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

Ukraine needs to continue providing necessary military support until Russia ends war – Johnson

Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

Zelensky: Return of Crimea to Ukraine to become largest anti–war step in Europe

LATEST

Intl community to do all to ensure those responsible for human rights violations in occupied Crimea are punished – EC President

Since full-scale war starts, national budget expenditures amounted to almost UAH 1 tln, of which over UAH 420 bln spent on defense, security – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

NATO Secretary General: Strong, stable, independent Ukraine is essential to Euro-Atlantic security

Ukraine needs to continue providing necessary military support until Russia ends war – Johnson

Macron once again calls on Russia to stop war in Ukraine

Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

Zelensky: Return of Crimea to Ukraine to become largest anti–war step in Europe

FSB plans series of terrorist acts in Russia with mass victims – Danilov

Finland's PM for tougher sanctions against Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD