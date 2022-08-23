Duda: Today is Day of protest against Russian imperialism

Polish President Andrzej Duda stressed the importance of his visit to Kyiv on August 23, calling this day "A Day of Protest against Russian Imperialism."

At a press conference in Kyiv after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he recalled that on this day in 1939, the so-called "Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact" was signed, as a result of which Poland and the Baltic states lost their independence.

"That is why I am here today, next to the president who is fighting Russian aggression," he said, adding that "Ukraine is defending not only its freedom, but also the freedom of Europe."

Duda also thanked Zelensky for the adoption of the law on the special status of Poles in Ukraine. "This is very important for us," he stressed.

Answering the question about the danger that exists in connection with the threats of Russian missile attacks, Duda, in turn, said : "But you're not afraid!".

Zelensky noted that "everyone is afraid of death, no one wants to die, but no one is afraid of Russia." "And that's what this visit of President Duda is about," Zelensky said.