EU plans to train Ukrainian soldiers in one of neighboring countries of Ukraine – Borrell

The EU intends to deploy a mission to train the Ukrainian military in the neighboring country of Ukraine, head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell said at a press conference in the Spanish city of Santander on Monday.

The press conference was broadcast by the European Foreign Policy Service.

"This won’t be in Ukraine but in a neighboring country,” he said.

Borrell reminded that many Ukrainian soldiers are already undergoing training.

Poland, the Czech Republic, Great Britain, France provide sophisticated weapons that one needs to be able to handle, and this requires training.