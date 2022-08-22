Facts

18:57 22.08.2022

EU plans to train Ukrainian soldiers in one of neighboring countries of Ukraine – Borrell

1 min read
EU plans to train Ukrainian soldiers in one of neighboring countries of Ukraine – Borrell

The EU intends to deploy a mission to train the Ukrainian military in the neighboring country of Ukraine, head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell said at a press conference in the Spanish city of Santander on Monday.

The press conference was broadcast by the European Foreign Policy Service.

"This won’t be in Ukraine but in a neighboring country,” he said.

Borrell reminded that many Ukrainian soldiers are already undergoing training.

Poland, the Czech Republic, Great Britain, France provide sophisticated weapons that one needs to be able to handle, and this requires training.

Tags: #military #borrell

MORE ABOUT

09:52 12.08.2022
Zelensky urges military experts to talk less about details of Ukraine's defense plans

Zelensky urges military experts to talk less about details of Ukraine's defense plans

16:52 15.07.2022
Borrell announces opening of European Diplomatic Academy in Brussels for young diplomats from EU, Ukraine

Borrell announces opening of European Diplomatic Academy in Brussels for young diplomats from EU, Ukraine

14:15 11.07.2022
More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

15:21 02.07.2022
Kuleba, Borrell agree on positions before G20 foreign ministers' meeting, need for seventh package of sanctions against Russia

Kuleba, Borrell agree on positions before G20 foreign ministers' meeting, need for seventh package of sanctions against Russia

11:27 24.06.2022
EU to continue providing military support to Ukraine – conclusions of European Council

EU to continue providing military support to Ukraine – conclusions of European Council

15:32 17.06.2022
Borrell on recommendation to grant EU's candidate status: this is a crucial moment for Ukraine, EU

Borrell on recommendation to grant EU's candidate status: this is a crucial moment for Ukraine, EU

09:55 03.06.2022
EU to help export Ukrainian wheat if UN reaches deal with Russia - Borrell

EU to help export Ukrainian wheat if UN reaches deal with Russia - Borrell

16:35 21.05.2022
Russian military responsible for sexual violence in Ukraine must be held accountable – Borrell

Russian military responsible for sexual violence in Ukraine must be held accountable – Borrell

10:17 19.05.2022
Money under Great Construction project for current year sent for military needs – project coordinator

Money under Great Construction project for current year sent for military needs – project coordinator

15:20 17.05.2022
EU defense ministers to approve another EUR 500 mln for arming Ukraine - Borrell

EU defense ministers to approve another EUR 500 mln for arming Ukraine - Borrell

AD

HOT NEWS

More than 90% of Ukrainians proud to be citizens of Ukraine – poll

Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian heroes killed in war with Russia – Zaluzhny

Ukraine asks UN, ICRC to record trial of Azovstal defenders – Ombudsman

About 60 countries, intl organizations to take part in Crimea Platform second summit – Kuleba

European Commission President on Day of Remembrance for victims of totalitarian regime: Putin brings horrors of war back to Europe, Ukrainian people fighting for EU values

LATEST

Commission for NABU head selection holds its first meeting

Podoliak on FSB's ‘disclosure’ of Dugina's murder: Ru-propaganda creating fictional worlds again

Format of coordination of security policy of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary presented in Kyiv

More than 90% of Ukrainians proud to be citizens of Ukraine – poll

Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian heroes killed in war with Russia – Zaluzhny

Ukraine asks UN, ICRC to record trial of Azovstal defenders – Ombudsman

About 60 countries, intl organizations to take part in Crimea Platform second summit – Kuleba

European Commission President on Day of Remembrance for victims of totalitarian regime: Putin brings horrors of war back to Europe, Ukrainian people fighting for EU values

Ukraine has no information about killed, injured POWs in Olenivka – ombudsman

Radiation background in Enerhodar is normal, but 25,000 tablets of potassium iodide delivered to town

AD
AD
AD
AD