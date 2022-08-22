Facts

15:48 22.08.2022

European Commission President on Day of Remembrance for victims of totalitarian regime: Putin brings horrors of war back to Europe, Ukrainian people fighting for EU values

2 min read
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen made a statement on the European Day of Remembrance for the victims of totalitarian and authoritarian regimes in which she accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of carrying out unjustified aggression against Ukraine, he brought the "horrors of war" back to Europe, in which Ukrainians defend the values of the European Union.

The text of the statement was distributed by the European Commission on the eve of the pan-European Day of Remembrance for the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes, which is celebrated on August 23. "On 23 August, we honour the memory of the victims of totalitarian and authoritarian regimes, in Europe and beyond. Today, on the 83rd anniversary of the signature of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, this date carries a special significance. This year, Putin brought the horrors of war back to Europe, along with the reminder that peace cannot be taken for granted," she said.

The President of the European Commission believes "the painful memory of the past is not just a distant recollection, but has found an echo in Russia's illegal and unjustified war against Ukraine. We are inspired by the courage of those who then stood up to injustice, and we express our respect and support for the many men and women who are forced to do it again today. Ukrainian people are giving their lives to protect the values on which our Union is built," according to the statement.

At the same time, von der Leyen said "today more than ever, we stand united against the Russian state-controlled propaganda that distorts history, spreads conspiracy and punishes those who oppose it. We will continue with determination our work to counter disinformation. And we will ensure that those who stood against totalitarianism will not be forgotten," she said.

