11:58 22.08.2022

USA, UK, France, Germany urge avoiding hostilities near Zaporizhia NPP

U.S. leader Joseph Biden, Britain's Boris Johnson, France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz have called for avoiding military action near Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP), the White House said.

According to the release, President Biden, President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz and British Prime Minister Johnson discussed by phone the situation at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

The interlocutors called for the need to avoid military operations near the plant, and also noted the importance of an IAEA's visit as soon as feasible to ascertain the state of security systems.

They also affirmed their continued support for Ukraine's efforts to defend against Russian aggression.

In addition, they discussed ongoing negotiations ocer Iran's nuclear program, the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region, and joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran's destabilizing regional activities.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

