09:10 22.08.2022

Invaders fire at Zelenodolska community of Dnipropetrovsk region using Uragan MLRS; woman killed, six wounded, including child

On Sunday, August 21, Russian occupiers fired at Zelenodolsk merged territorial community of Dnipropetrovsk region using Uragan multiple launch rocket systems; a woman was killed, six civilians were wounded, including a child, Head of regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

"Some 15 missiles flew into Zelenodolsk. A 59-year-old woman killed. Six people were injured, including a nine-year-old boy. Everyone is in the hospital. One of the victims is seriously," Reznichenko said on his Telegram channel.

He said there is destruction of housing in the town. Russian shells also damaged a children's sports school. Rescuers and the police are working on the spot to find out the details.

