Facts

12:43 19.08.2022

SBU exposes FSB's attempt to install ‘bugs’ in Rada

2 min read
SBU exposes FSB's attempt to install ‘bugs’ in Rada

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed the fact of recruitment by the special services of the Russian Federation of an employee of the department for the Management of Affairs of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, said spokesperson of the SBU Artem Dekhtiarenko.

"The official was persuaded to cooperate by a staff member of the FSB during a trip to the temporarily occupied Crimea before the start of a full-scale invasion. According to the instructions of his Russian curator, the agent must collect intelligence about the visits of foreign delegations to the Ukrainian parliament, including their personal composition, the content of official and informal conversations," the spokesperson of the SBU said in a video message posted on the Telegram channel of SBU on Friday.

According to Dekhtiarenko, the agent was given the task to study the possibility of installing special technical means of secretly collecting information in the halls and on the sidelines.

"To do this, the official had to use his official powers, which provided for admission and access to different rooms of the administrative building. But at the time of the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, he resigned from the state institution and did not fulfill any tasks of the occupiers," the SBU spokesperson said.

Dekhtiarenko added that later the agent tried to get a job at a strategic enterprise in Zhytomyr region, during the passage of a special check, the SBU specialists revealed that he had been recruited by enemy special services.

Currently, within the framework of criminal proceedings under Article 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, urgent investigative and operational actions are continuing to establish all the circumstances of the criminal offense.

Tags: #sbu #rada

MORE ABOUT

15:47 15.08.2022
Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

15:38 15.08.2022
Rada adopts appeal to FATF as for excluding Russia from members, including it 'black list'

Rada adopts appeal to FATF as for excluding Russia from members, including it 'black list'

15:04 15.08.2022
Rada extends martial law for 90 days – MPs

Rada extends martial law for 90 days – MPs

15:03 15.08.2022
Rada elects two members of High Council of Justice – MP Honcharenko

Rada elects two members of High Council of Justice – MP Honcharenko

12:58 15.08.2022
Zelensky dismisses heads of SBU main departments in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil regions

Zelensky dismisses heads of SBU main departments in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil regions

17:11 08.08.2022
SBU detains killers of Russian special services, who planned murder of Ukrainian defense minister, head of Main Intelligence Agency

SBU detains killers of Russian special services, who planned murder of Ukrainian defense minister, head of Main Intelligence Agency

14:56 08.08.2022
Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

13:43 06.08.2022
President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

17:33 02.08.2022
Rada officials urge world to contribute to objective investigation of terrorist attack in Olenivka, recognize Russia as terrorist state, strengthen sanctions

Rada officials urge world to contribute to objective investigation of terrorist attack in Olenivka, recognize Russia as terrorist state, strengthen sanctions

15:28 02.08.2022
SBU liquidates million-strong bot farm destabilizing situation in Ukraine on order of political force

SBU liquidates million-strong bot farm destabilizing situation in Ukraine on order of political force

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt permits up to ten employees of export companies to travel abroad for up to seven days from Sept 1 – Svyrydenko

Ukraine's nuclear regulator bans launch of Zaporizhia NPP power units one, two

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, 10 tanks, 69 vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russians fire on three districts of Kharkiv in the morning, one person injured

Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

LATEST

More than 7,000 citizens evacuated from Donetsk region since beginning of August

More than 22,000 Ukrainian teachers staying abroad

Ten ships in the ports of Big Odesa ready to be loaded under grain initiative

Govt permits up to ten employees of export companies to travel abroad for up to seven days from Sept 1 – Svyrydenko

Ukraine's nuclear regulator bans launch of Zaporizhia NPP power units one, two

Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Number of victims of rocket attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 increased to 21 people

Estonia joins training program of Ukrainian military in UK

Yermak, Zaluzhny have phone talk with chief of UK Defense Staff

NATO Secretary General to attend Crimea Platform Summit

AD
AD
AD
AD