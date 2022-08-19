Facts

10:19 19.08.2022

Zelensky: We should think only about how to win

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky urged to "think only about how to defeat" the occupiers.

“We can and should think only about how to win. To win on the battlefield, on the political front, in the information war, in the economic plane, everywhere ...,” he said in his traditional video address on Thursday.

He noted that “it was an extremely hard night in Kharkiv - more than ten people died. Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia were again shelled. The Russian army is spending enormous resources to capture at least one more kilometer in Donbas. Russian officials reiterate threats to Odesa and other cities of Ukraine. We see what is happening at the Zaporizhia NPP. We see what happened in Olenivka.”

“Let’s believe in ourselves, help each other, protect the interests of Ukraine and know that there will be peace. He who fights and fights wisely wins,” he said.

