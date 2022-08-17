Facts

Invaders partially advance to Novomykhailivka and Opytne, their offensive reflected in other directions – AFU General Staff

On Wednesday, the Russian occupiers tried to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops in the directions of the villages of Lebiazhye and Bazaliyivka of Chuhuivsky district of Kharkiv region, to advance in the directions of the villages of Novodmytrivka and Mazanivka of Donetsk region, to improve the tactical situation in the direction of the village of Vesele of Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region and the village of Bilohirka of Beryslavsky district of Kherson region, however, had no success and withdrew.

At the same time, as reported in the operational information as of 18.00 of Wednesday on the Russian invasion, published on the page of the Genenal Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the direction of the villages of Opytne and the village of Novomykhailivka of Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region, the invaders had partial success.

"In Avdiyivka direction … The enemy has partial success in the direction of the settlement of Opytne… In Novopavlivske and Zaporizhia directions ... the invaders made an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the direction of Shevchenkivske and have partial success in the direction of Novomykhailivka," the summary says.

Also, the Ukrainian military suppressed all attempts by the enemy to improve the tactical position of units in Bakhmut direction in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaitseve and Mayorsk.

The invaders from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery fired at Kharkiv and other settlements in Kharkiv, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Novopavlivske, Zaporizhia and Pivdewnno-Buzke directions. From the territory of the Russian Federation, he carried out shelling near the border villages of Sumy region.

The occupiers also carried out air strikes near Ivano-Daryivka and Vesele in Kramatorsk direction, near Soledar in Bakhmut direction, Maryinka in Avdiyivka direction, near the villages of Scherbaky, Mali Scherbaky and the village of Zaliznychne in Zaporizhia direction, near Belohirka, Lozove, Bila Krynitsa and Posad-Pokrovsky in Pivdenno-Buzke direction.

"In Volyn, Polissia and Siverske directions, the situation remained without significant changes. At the last stage, the enemy is improving the fortification equipment of the positions," the summary says.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy's naval grouping continues to perform tasks to support the actions of the ground group of troops. Two sea-based cruise missile carriers are in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons.

"The Russian occupiers are suffering losses, are demoralized and are looking for any opportunity to avoid hostilities – they try to simulate a slight injury, resort to self-mutilation and various simulations. There is an increase in the facts of sabotage of officers' orders, especially when it comes to offensive actions," the General Staff said.

