Explosions sounded in Korosten are training – regional administration

The explosions in Korosten, Zhytomyr region, which coincided with an air raid alert, were training, according to the Facebook page of Korosten regional state administration on Wednesday.

"Dear residents of Korosten region! At the moment, false information is spread about explosions in the town of Korosten. Explosions were heard, but this is not an enemy attack, but a training of the military, which coincided with an air raid. Please do not panic and do not spread rumors," the administration said.

At the same time, the district administration said the air raid alert had not yet been canceled.

Earlier, information about explosions in Korosten appeared in local Telegram channels after an air raid alert was announced in the town.