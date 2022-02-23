Rada backs bill allowing circulation of civilian firearms, but not short-barreled

The Verkhovna Rada plans to allow the circulation of civilian firearms, but not short-barreled.

The adoption of relevant bill No. 5708 was supported by 274 deputies at the plenary session on Wednesday.

The draft law proposes to define the concept of ownership of civilian firearms, the conditions and procedure for obtaining documents by citizens of Ukraine and legal entities on the ownership of civilian firearms, to classify civilian firearms.

The document also provides for the development of the procedure for issuing a medical opinion (conclusion) on the absence of medical contraindications preventing the receipt of a document for civilian firearms, providing for the creation of a special information and reference system with the production of a qualified electronic signature of the person who formed the conclusion.

The authors of the draft law also propose to develop the procedure for creating and maintaining a Unified State Register of civil firearms, to define the general principles of civil turnover of firearms and ammunition, to establish the procedure for obtaining the right to civilian firearms and ammunition, to determine the procedure for civil liability insurance of owners of civilian firearms.

In addition, it provides for the use of civilian firearms for self-defense, regulate the temporary import of civilian firearms and ammunition into the territory of Ukraine, temporary export of civilian weapons and ammunition from the territory of Ukraine and provide for state control in the field of circulation of civilian firearms.